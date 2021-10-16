Garmin releases 3 voice-assisted GPS navigation products

(Pocket-lint) - Garmin is here to simplify your drive with its latest series of GPS navigation products — Garmin DriveSmart 66/76/86. You can now use simple voice commands to navigate and view the map on 6-inch, 7-inch, or 8-inch high-resolution displays. The Garmin DriveSmart provides real-time map updates of Europe, equipped with cutting-edge alerts for potential hazards and environmental routing. You can also improve your road trips with instant access to Tripadvisor traveler ratings and Foursquare POIs.

You can pair your GPS navigation devices with the Garmin Drive app on your smartphone to gain instant access to live traffic, fuel prices, weather conditions, traffic cameras, and parking spaces. Armed with this information, you can avoid traffic, find parking spots with greater ease, and ensure you’re always on time. The Garmin DriveSmart products have an inbuilt Alexa, so you can also use voice commands to play music or listen to audiobooks without taking your hands off the wheel.

Below, we describe the Garmin DriveSmart products and their most noteworthy features.

The Garmin DriveSmart series includes three products — Garmin DriveSmart 66/76/86. The three products have the same sets of features and capabilities, but they’re available in different sizes. Garmin DriveSmart 66 has a 6-inch high-resolution display, DriveSmart 76 has a 7-inch high-resolution display, and DriveSmart 86 has an 8-inch high-resolution display.

The Garmin DriveSmart series includes smart environmental zone routing to give real-time updates and warnings about various environmental zones. If you’re connected to the Garmin Drive app on your smartphone, you also receive updates about live traffic, fuel prices, parking spaces, and weather conditions, helping you navigate the terrain with ease.

Besides environmental zones, the Garmin DriveSmart products also provide smart notifications and alerts about school zones, speed changes, and sharp curves. These updates and features increase your situational awareness, helping you drive safely in all conditions.

The Garmin DriveSmart series comes with Alexa built-in, so you can easily change music, listen to podcasts and audiobooks, and hear the news with voice commands. You don’t need to take your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road. The Garmin voice assistant also allows you to enter new destinations, ask for directions, and make phone calls. However, you can only access these features if you have a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone.

The Garmin DriveSmart products contain several features designed to improve your road trips. You can access Tripadvisor traveler ratings and millions of Foursquare POIs to find the ideal restaurants, bars, cafés, hotels, and other points of interest on your way to the destination.

The Garmin DriveSmart Series includes inbuilt WiFi connectivity, which means it will automatically update the map and software without computers. Furthermore, between the WiFi and your GPS connection, you can be sure that you won’t lose connectivity.

When you go on long drives, your phones and other devices are bound to run out of juice. The Garmin DriveSmart products include dual USB chargers, giving you extra USB ports to charge your devices, such as phones and tablets. This ensures that you never run out of battery.

Based on all of these features, it’s clear that Garmin DriveSmart is one of the smartest and most advanced series of sat-nav products on the market. Whether you’re driving short distances in the city or taking long road trips, it’s the ideal accompaniment for all your driving requirements in Europe.