Garmin DriveSmart 86, the smartest voice-assisted GPS navigator on the market

(Pocket-lint) - Most people use their phones for directions while driving. But phones only work in areas with sufficient coverage, produce distractions in the form of texts and notifications, and don’t provide high-end safety alerts and environmental alerts. Furthermore, constantly fiddling with the phone while driving may also increase the risk of accidents. For optimal and safe navigation, dedicated GPS navigators are a must.

The Garmin DriveSmart 86 is the latest entry into the field of dedicated sat-nav systems to simplify your drives. It’s a dedicated navigation system equipped with an 8-inch high-resolution, dual-orientation display and map updates of Europe. You can also use the Garmin voice assistant to find specific locations and navigate where you want to go without lifting a finger off your steering wheel.

The Garmin DriveSmart 86 provides incredibly smart and intuitive environmental zone routing with real-time alerts for potential hazards. It also gathers data from TripAdvisor traveller ratings and millions of Foursquare POIs to help you optimize your road trips. You can pair it with the Garmin Drive app to receive live information about fuel prices, traffic conditions, weather, parking, traffic cams, and more.

To put it simply, the Garmin DriveSmart 86 combines top-notch navigation capabilities, points-of-interest data, alerts, and map updates, making it one of the best GPS navigation systems available. Below, we provide an overview of Garmin DriveSmart 86’s core features.

The Garmin DriveSmart 86 features a large, 8-inch, high-resolution, and dual-orientation display with live map updates of Europe. The crisp visuals ensure you can see directions and all other environmental zones and alerts without interference or obstruction.

Environmental Zones are parts of the map with certain travel restrictions, such as restrictions on non-commercial driving, certain license plates, and types of vehicles. The Environmental Zones are constantly updated based on time and local rules and regulations. This allows you to take the appropriate routes without ending up in regions with restrictions.

The Garmin DriveSmart 86 features an inbuilt Alexa that allows you to control music, audiobooks, podcasts, and news using voice commands. You don’t need to take your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road. Besides making things more convenient, voice commands also improve your driving safety.

The Garmin DriveSmart 86 comes with an inbuilt voice assistant compatible with your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone. You can use Garmin voice assist to make calls without using your hands, thereby ensuring optimal safety while driving. You can also ask for directions and change your navigation settings.

The Garmin DriveSmart 86 comes with inbuilt road trip-ready features. It includes TripAdvisor traveler ratings and millions of Foursquare POIs, so you can easily find restaurants, cafes, bars, and hotels on your way. This feature gives you all the data and information necessary during long road trips.

The Garmin DriveSmart 86 features safety alerts for sharp curves, speed changes, school zones, and other situations that necessitate modifying your speed. These alerts improve your situational awareness to keep you and others safe.

The Garmin DriveSmart 86 is compatible with the Garmin Drive app on your smartphone. When you pair the sat-nav with the app, you can access live fuel prices, weather, parking, traffic, and other data. You receive smart notifications with the relevant alerts, thus helping you plan your trip better.

The Garmin DriveSmart 86 has inbuilt WiFi connectivity, which allows you to access live maps and software updates even without a computer. This ensures that you’ll always have connectivity, even on long drives across Europe.

The Garmin DriveSmart 86 has extra charging ports, allowing you to charge your electronic devices on long drives. This feature is particularly useful if you have to drive long distances or travel with multiple people.

Besides the Garmin DriveSmart 86, you can also purchase other versions of this sat-nav device - Garmin DriveSmart 66/76. All Garmin DriveSmart products have the same features, but 66 and 76 have screens measuring 6-inch and 7-inch, respectively. If you’re ready to simplify and optimize your drive, we highly recommend the Garmin DriveSmart Series.