Garmin Speak brings Alexa to your car, with turn-by-turn navigation

Garmin, the company once well-known for its GPS navigation devices but now dominates fitness wearables, just made an Alexa device.

It has announced a new speaker that includes integration with Amazon’s assistant. It's not just another Alexa speaker, however, as it is the first device to also come with Alexa mapping features. The compact, 1.5-inch device features an LED light ring and an OLED display with four arrows, which help guide you while on the road. It also serves up spoken turn-by-turn directions.

Because of the Alexa integration, you can ask for everything from traffic updates to weather updates. It also works with Alexa Skills, so you can unlock a range of other voice-activated applications you might find useful during your commute. A little friendly game of Jeopardy maybe? You can even use the device to remotely access smart devices in your house, whether that be lights or locks.

Called Garmin Speak, this device essentially bring Alexa to your car. It works with the Garmin Speak app in order to tap into your phone’s data connection and provide access to Amazon's assistant and all its capabilities, including responses, music, and directions. It attaches to the windscreen via a magnetic mount and streams everything through your car’s speakers via Bluetooth.

That also means it can work as a Bluetooth speakerphone, allowing you to accept or reject calls, but not through Alexa commands at this time. It also works via an AUX connection and is easily detachable. But there are some caveats: it won't play songs from Spotify, doesn't support text messaging, and while it does have a circular display, the screen doesn’t display a lot of detail.

The LED ring, however, will glow green when you have an upcoming turn. If this interests you, the Garmin Speak is now on sale for $149.99.