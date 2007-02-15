Ford Airsteam foresees the car being green and shiny
Airstream, the company behind those mammoth RVs in America has teamed up with Ford to create a concept crossover car, which as you would expect is very shiny.
The new car, called the Ford Airstream, supposedly "celebrates the American Journey and captures the sense of optimism and adventure conveyed in aircraft, spacecraft and the streamlined shape of Airstream travel trailers".
Airstream’s iconic brand is reflected in the crossover concept’s organic, fuselage-inspired form language, unique reflective paint and 12 ceremonial rivets.
But its not just about looks, the car features something the two companies are calling the HySeries Drive. Ford say the car will operate under electric power at all times and deliver a combined city/highway fuel economy of 40 miles per gallon.
Ford has said that if there is enough interest from the public it will make the car a reality.
