(Pocket-lint) - With the Ford Mustang Mach-e already out on the roads, the company has clarified more of the details around its near-future electrical plans.

Ford announced a big change to the business: Ford Model e is the umbrella that covers electric passenger vehicles, Ford Blue is the combusion business, while Ford Pro covers the commercial (vans) side.

Moving to the specifics of the new announcement, Ford has confirmed that it will be building a new electric medium-sized crossover in 2023 at its production facility in Cologne, Germany.

Ford is not saying anything about this new model, but says that more will be announced towards the end of 2022.

The company has also confirmed that there will be an electric version of its best-selling car in Europe, the Ford Puma. That will be hitting the roads in 2024. So far Ford has sold over 130,000 Ford Puma models in Europe, so this is likely to hit the mass market in a big way.

Ford has confirmed that will be building a second crossover, which it is calling a sports crossover, in 2024. Whether this will a coupe version of the vehicle mentioned above or something completely new, remains to be seen.

As a result, Ford has announced that the Ford Ecosport will be discontinued.

On the commercial side, Ford Pro has confirmed that it will launch a new 1-tonne Transit Custom and electric Tourneo Custom in 2023, with the Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier following in 2024.

That means that by 2024, Ford will have a range of nine different electric models across passenger and commercial arms, with a target of 600,000+ electric vehicles sold by 2026.

There's certainly more to come on this story and we can expect to hear more towards the end of 2022.

Writing by Chris Hall.