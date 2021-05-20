All-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup revealed at last

(Pocket-lint) - Ford has unveiled its much-hyped all-electric pickup truck at last. The Ford F-150 Lightning comes in three models - Platinum, Lariat and XLT - and will be available in the US from spring 2022.

Described as the "truck of the future", it delivers 563 horsepower and 775lb per foot of torque - the most of any F-150 past or present.

It also boasts a 0-60mph time in the 4-second range, when equipped with an extended range battery.

The standard model targets 2,000 lb of payload with 18-inch wheels, while the XLT and Lariat models, with extended batteries and max trailer tow package, have up to 10,000lbs worth of towing capacity.

Ford is yet to quote range, but the F-150 Lightning works with the brand's own 80-amp charging station. It can add 30 miles of range per charging hour. An extended range truck can be charged from 15 to 100 per cent in eight hours.

Fast charging is also supported, with a 150kW DC fast charger able to add up to 54 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

The F-150 Lighning features a "frunk" (front trunk) that has up to 400 litres of volume - enough for two golf bags. It also has power points that can be used to supply electricity to a camper or even enough for a house, it is claimed.

On-board tech includes BlueCruise for hands-free driving over long distances, phone as key, and a 15.5-inch touchscreen display running Ford Sync 4A.

"For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future,” said Ford's executive chair, Bill Ford.

"F-Series is America’s best-selling truck for 44 years, the backbone of work across the country, and a trusted icon for generations of customers. Now we are revolutionising it for a new generation."

The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning will be available from next spring, priced from approximately $40,000.

Writing by Rik Henderson.