Ford sets mid-2026 as target date for electrified versions of all cars in Europe

(Pocket-lint) - Ford has today set out a timeline for the electrification of its vehicles in Europe, setting mid-2026 as a target date to have electrified options of all passenger cars, a combination of all-electric or plug-in hybrid.

The company goes further, with the objective of being pure electric by 2030, which aligns with proposed bans on combustion engine sales across a number of European countries, and will see those plug-in hybrids phased out.

Ford is in the process of launching its first electric model, the Mustang Mach-E, but the new timeline makes a much larger commitment to future electrification in the Europe.

This will also see a $1 billion investment in Ford's Cologne facility, which will become Ford Cologne Electrification Center, with Ford confirming that an electric vehicle for European markets will be produced there from 2023. A second model may also be produced there in the future.

Ford has been restructuring recently, shifting around the model line globally and today's news gives focus to what we all expected would be coming.

While the Mustang Mach-E has kicked things off in style, what's going to be much more interesting is Ford's approach to the mass market segment.

The Ford Fiesta has been the top selling car in the UK for many years and it's the more compact, more affordable, models that will really underpin electrification for many. While options for premium electric cars are plentiful, cost remains a barrier to the masses.

Ford is also a partner in the Ionity venture - along with the likes of BMW, Hyundai, Mercedes and VW brands - looking to expand its high-power charging network across Europe. With lots of electric cars planned for the next decade, it's going to change the face of motoring across Europe.

Writing by Chris Hall.