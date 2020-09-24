(Pocket-lint) - Ford has already opened the pre-order books on many of its versions of the Mustang Mach-E. Indeed, un the UK, the First Edition is already listed as "pre-orders full".

Originally three versions of the Ford's first fully-electric car were announced: the Mach-E, the Mach-E AWD and the Mach-E First Edition. Now there's another confirmed model to look forward to, the Mach-E GT.

The GT model, as you would have guessed, is all about performance. It's equipped with an 88kWh battery, and dual electric motors, driving the front and rear wheel independently, generating 465PS and 830Nm of torque.

Ford say that the Mach-E GT will cover 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds equalling the Tesla Model Y. That battery can be charged at rates up to 150kW, which will give you 73 miles of range from 10 minutes on the charger. The range is given as 310 miles.

The bad news is that Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT won't be hitting the roads until late-2021 in Europe, but with adaptive suspension, 20-inch wheels, big red brake callipers and two exclusive colours - Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange - there's going to be no mistaking this car once it does arrive.

Ford has been talking up the tech in the Mach-E. It will be the first car to debut the new Ford Sync 4 software adding a range of features to support drivers on the road and deploying a massive 15.5-inch central display.

There's no word on what you'll be asked to pay for the GT in the UK, but with the Mach-E AWD costing upwards of £46k, it's not going to be cheap.

But enough talk Ford, it's about time we got these cars on the road. We can't wait to give it a drive once it does reach our shores.

Writing by Chris Hall.