Ford teases all-electric F-150 truck, due on roads in 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Ford is in the process of launching the new F-150 pickup truck and has shared a few more details about the all-electric version, a truck that’s promising the be the most powerful F-150 ever.

The F-150 is a workhorse and has been the best-selling pickup in the US since 1977; Ford also details that the F-150 is a driver for the US economy, because it's so widely used.

"F-Series pickups are the backbone of work and productivity across the country. And now we are preparing to build a fully electric version of America’s most popular vehicle, and it will be a seriously capable, purpose-built tool for serious truck customers," said Jim Farley, Ford COO and soon to be CEO.

While the specifics are still under wraps, Ford has confirmed that the electric F-150 will have dual electric motors to retain its towing ability, while offering more torque and faster acceleration than the current crop of combustion models.

The electric version will retain the ability to be a mobile power generator so you can power site tools or take it camping, just as you can with the regular F-150.

The all-electric F-150 will be built at the Ford Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, the home of Ford.

"We are proud to once again build and innovate for the future here at the Rouge with the debut of our all-new F-150 and the construction of a modern new manufacturing center to build the first-ever all-electric F-150," said Bill Ford, executive chairman, Ford Motor Company.

You can expect to hear more about the electric F-150 as we approach the 2022 launch date.

