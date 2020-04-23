Ford has created an one-off, all-electric dragster designed to show how zero emissions vehicles can match the best petrol has to offer.

The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is potentially capable of tearing along a quarter-mile track in less than eight seconds.

Silent and deadly, the factory drag racer prototype can deliver over 1,400 horsepower and 1,100 ft-lbs of instant torque. That'd put your heart in your mouth for sure - and your stomach in the boot.

"Ford has always used motorsport to demonstrate innovation," said Ford Icons' global director, Dave Pericak.

"Electric powertrains give us a completely new kind of performance and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 is one example of pushing new technology to the absolute limit."

Ford will also introduce its first production all-electric Mustang later this year, with the Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV shipping in "late 2020".

For those who want to see the Cobra Jet 1400 in action, it will make its world debut at a drag strip event also later this year - or, at least, once the current lockdown measures in the US are lifted.

For now, you can see it tested on a closed track in a video posted by Ford Performance.

It's a beast for sure. Albeit a quiet and considered one.