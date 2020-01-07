Despite the Mustang Mach-E EV getting a reveal in late-2019, there are still details about the forthcoming electric car trickling out, with the latest details concerning the Sync system it will run.

Garmin has confirmed that it's working with Ford on the next-gen Sync, so that you'll get Garmin systems natively in the Mach-E. That will not only include cloud-based mapping, but also routing specific for electric vehicles and accurate information on range.

There's a real emphasis on specific features for the Mach-E as an electric car. This is important, because some systems we've used so far really don't put the electric car at the centre of things. Tesla, by comparison, feels like a system where everything is working hand-in-glove.

While modern mapping solutions in cars are great for finding the fastest routes and serving up traffic problems, the difficulty that EV drivers face is accurate information about chargers, what state they are in and what speed they offer (which is where Tesla's Supercharger network has a real benefit.)

Hopefully the close partnership with Garmin and Ford will result in a Sync system in the Mach-E that really helps drivers and doesn't leave owners needing to refer to phone apps to find the information they are looking for.

"The introduction of Garmin's innovative navigation features to the SYNC platform in the Mach-E will help ensure that Ford's all electric customer base stays connected at all times," said Matt Munn, Garmin automotive OEM managing director.

The Mustang Mach-E is an electric SUV inspired by Ford's Pony car, but beyond a few design highlights, the similarities stop there. The range of the standard Mach-E will be around 280 miles, it will support 150kW charging and there will also be an AWD option.

The Sync system will run on a huge 15.5-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dash, with support for connected smartphones, supported by a 10.2-inch driver display.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E will be available in late-2020 and it starts from £40,270 in the UK or $43,895 in the US.