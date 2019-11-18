Ford finally reveals its high-tech electric Mustang Mach-E SUV

Ford has revealed its long-awaited Mustang Mach-E at an event in the US. The all-electric SUV has a target range of 300 miles and is clearly a direct rival for the incoming Tesla Model Y.

Why is it a Mustang? Great question, but Ford says its top-line 332bhp performance and under seven second 0-62mph time means it really can be considered part of the same family. What's more there will also be a 459bhp GT model in due course. It has also been styled to reflect the current Mustang as you'd expect.

The car uses a new Ford electric vehicle (EV) platform which had to be specially extended to accommodate the Mach-E's long Mustang-style nose.

At the lower end of the range, there are a couple of options - one with a 75kWh battery and 254bhp motor, while you can also opt for a 99kWh battery and 285bhp motor.

Then there's a twin-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) version with a 75kWh battery and 254bhp, or 99kWh and 332bhp.

The Mach-E name is inspired by the Mach 1 name of one of the initial Mustangs and has some distinctive features, not least a 15-inch (Tesla-style if we're honest) touchscreen for all entertainment, status and settings plus a 10-inch display for the driver. Again the remainder of the internal styling is inspired by the Mustang coupe.

Updates to the car can be made over-the-air - the system uses Ford's Sync 4 operating system which features its own app store and new features for electric vehicles such as the location of charging points.

Not content with his recent Taylor Swift album cameo, actor Idris Elba features in the promo for the new utility vehicle and also appeared on stage at the launch. The promo video is here, while you can also rewatch the launch should you wish.