Ford to unveil its Mustang-inspired electric SUV next month

Ford has announced when it will unveil its first electric vehicle for the masses.

The Mustang-based SUV was first teased in January 2018. Now, Ford is announcing it will be unveiled on 17 November. Little else is known about the vehicle, however, as Ford has only said it will be inspired by its classic muscle car, and that it can go an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles on a full charge. Oh, and it's codenamed Mach 1, though recent rumours suggest it'll be called Mach E.

11.17.19 | Mark your calendar.



The Mustang-inspired all-electric SUV is coming. #ElectricAndUntamed pic.twitter.com/uAq5nai88i — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) October 24, 2019

According to CNBC, ordering for the vehicle will start right after the SUV’s unveiling during a private event. It will also be at the LA Auto Show.

It's been seen in testing, and there have been whispers about it costing around $50,000 in the US. That's presumably the starting price, as it's expected to be available in both short and long-range variants, as well as in rear or all-wheel drive. Add it all up, and the Mach 1 (or Mach E) will clearly be Ford's hallmark EV. Remember, the automaker is expected to launch a fleet of EVs by 2022.

In all, there should be 40 all-electric and hybrid vehicles across all of Ford’s markets in the next three years. The company has spent $11 billion on the effort, according to a 2018 announcement, and it's even planning an electric F-150.