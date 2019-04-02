Ford has revealed the all-new Kuga. Built from the ground up on Ford's new C2 platform, this mid-sized SUV is the company's best-selling in Europe - and it also comes with more hybrid options than any other Ford models.

The new Kuga marks the start of Ford's promised expansion into electrification and it will be available as a plug-in hybrid or a self-charging hybrid (i.e., one you can't plug in), both of which pair the 2.5-litre petrol engine with electrical systems to reduce emissions.

The plug-in version results in a combined output of 225PS and houses a 14.44kWh battery which will provide an electric range of over 30 miles, average for the segment. Drivers will have options of how the battery power is used, to suit their motoring needs.

The self-charging hybrid - known as the Kuga Hybrid and available in 2020 - won't be able to claim the efficiency of the plug-in version, but will use regenerative braking to charge the internal battery - but won't have an external charging option.

There will also be a mild-hybrid offering, called the Kuga EcoBlue Hybrid, which switches over to a 2.0-litre diesel. Ford has already announced that the Focus and Fiesta will be available as mild hybrid, and while these can't get near the low emissions of the plug-in model, the mild hybrid will offer assistance to the engine to boost the efficiency of the diesel.

The Kuga will also be available in standard diesel and petrol options, front or all-wheel drive. That's a blistering array of options, on top of the Titanium, ST and Vignale trim options.

The new Kuga has been designed to look more athletic than the outgoing model - which isn't too hard - with the new model being longer, lower and wider. It shifts more into the crossover space betweek hatchback and SUV. It also gives more interior space for the passengers - as well as lots of practical features.

The new Kuga is packed with safety assistance technologies like lane detection, collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control and street sign recognition.

It will come with Ford Sync 3, a 12.3-inch digital driver display and an 8-inch centre display, with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. There's also a B&O sound system with 575W from 10 speakers and an Active Noise Control system that monitors interior engine noise and emits opposing soundwaves to cancel unwanted noise out - although we're sure some of this tech will depend on the model you choose.

What all this amounts to is Ford positioning the Kuga to be as competitive as it can be in this popular segment of the SUV market, with engine choices galore. What we don't have at the moment is exact prices. Is Ford going to bring in this hybrid technology at friendly prices?