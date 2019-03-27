Ford announces mild-hybrid Focus and Fiesta as it prepares to launch a wide range of hybrid models

Ford has announced that it is launching mild-hybrid versions of the Fiesta and Focus, bringing efficiencies to two of Ford's compact models.

The name that Ford is using is EcoBoost Hybrid, but it's important to recognise that these are mild-hybrid rather than full-blown hybrid.

What does that mean? It means that rather than having a big battery to power the car and offer electric motoring, it instead has a secondary electrical system in addition to the normal EcoBoost engine.

In this case, the alternator is replaced with a generator (or BISG - belt-driven integrated starter/generator - as Ford calls it) running a 48-volt electrical system that can provide assistance for the main engine, running electrical systems around the car and giving a torque boost during driving.

It's a system that's been used by other manufacturers, for example Audi and Kia, to boost the efficiency of internal combustion engine cars. Essentially, for those looking to buy a Fiesta or Focus, it means lower running costs and lower emissions.

But this is also the start of Ford's journey into a wider portfolio of hybrid vehicles. We've previously seen the tease of an electric Mustang (and Ford already has the full-hybrid Mondeo on the road), but we're expecting a range of announcements at Ford's Go Further event to be held in Amsterdam in April 2019.

"Our new Fiesta and Focus EcoBoost Hybrid models are examples of Ford's commitment to deliver new, more environmentally sustainable vehicles, sophisticated technologies, and valued services for our customers, and we have many more examples to announce in Amsterdam next week and beyond," said Steven Armstrong, EMEA VP Ford.

We're expecting to see Ford deliver on its promise to introduce hybrid and plug-in hybrid models across its portfolio and give drivers a wide range of cleaner motoring options for the future.