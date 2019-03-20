Want to get the new Tesla Model Y? Well, Ford wants you to hold your horses.

While Tesla was unveiling its crossover last week, a few people noticed a tweet quietly posted by Ford. Released at 11:02 pm ET, right as Tesla’s scheduled webcast for the Model Y was kicking off, it told people to “Hold your horses". It also featured a blue version of the classic Mustang logo on a black background. What's this mean? An electric version of its Mustang “Pony car" is coming.

Hold your horses pic.twitter.com/EYNqZLv3ER — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) March 15, 2019

Keep in mind Ford revealed last year that it was going all-in electric vehicles. We also know it's been developing a project, called Mach 1, which will supposedly be a performance crossover that could be electrified. Now, according to an anonymous Ford executive speaking to CNBC, the car company is suggesting it has some big things planned for its own electric car program. And we can expect to learn more in the coming months.

Ford President of Global Operations Joe Hinrichs even told CNBC that Ford will have a new "Mustang-inspired" all-electric SUV in showrooms by next year, around the same time Tesla begins to deliver the first Model Y battery-SUV. Not much else is known about the vehicle, other than it will have a targeted range of 300 miles. We don't even know what it will be called, though Ford did tease the image above earlier this year.

To be clear, making a Mustang-based SUV will be huge for the car company, which is reportedly trying to follow a broader shift in the market from sedans and coupes to SUVs and CUVs. But Ford has been relatively quiet about its long-term EV plans, saying only that it aims to have all-electric versions of models as varied as the Mach 1 and even its F-Series pickup.

We'll certainly keep you posted as we learn more.