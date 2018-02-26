Ford adds Waze navigation to Sync 3 platform

Ford has used Mobile World Congress 2018 to announce that the popular navigation app Waze will be added to the Sync 3 platform in Ford cars globally from April this year. Ford first hinted at the collaboration at CES 2018, but it's at MWC where the car manufacturer has announced the official launch date.

Waze integration will work via Ford's Sync AppLink platform, which means iOS users can plug their iPhone into the USB port of a Ford vehicle and have the navigation app appear on the car's screen, along with a full set of controls. Talk to Waze will be compatible too, meaning you can control all aspects of the navigation app using your voice. HOV support is included too, which provides extra navigation options and arrival times based on high-occupancy vehicle, or "carpool" lanes - this feature is for the US and Canada only.

Ford first announced the introduction of SmartDeviceLink (SDL) at MWC 2017. SDL is the platform, built by Ford and Toyota - and used by other car manufacturers - that powers AppLink and makes it easier for apps on phones to be projected onto in-car displays. At the time, the SDL consortium said that Waze would one day be available, a year later, and it is. However, the app has been available to use from Android phones since last year.

Jens Baron, product lead, In-Car Applications, Waze said: "Waze works as a personal heads-up from 100 million of your friends on the road – and now that will include the many Ford drivers who will be able to safely access our app while on the move through the car display,"

"Waze is more than just red lines on the map – it reflects a huge community of drivers on the go, outsmarting traffic together all around the world."

2018 model year Ford vehicles running SYNC 3 version 3.0 or greater will be able to run Waze on its touch screen at launch. Other SYNC 3-enabled Ford vehicles can receive an over-the-air update or an update via USB to enable Waze functionality.

Ford has also announced some other new apps coming to the Sync 3 platform. They include BPme to find BP petrol stations, Radioplayer, to stream internet radio and podcasts, and Cisco WebEx which will let you join in with meetings using voice commands.