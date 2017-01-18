New Ford Mustang offers 12-inch all-digital display, smartphone unlocking

Ford has just unveiled the brand new 2018 Mustang, the latest version of world's best selling sports coupe. While it may have upgrades under the bonnet and in the overall build for improved performance, it's inside where Ford has really gone all out on tech.

Ford has followed in Audi's footsteps by throwing out the analogue instrument cluster and replacing it with a new 12-inch LCD screen. The screen can display information in one of three different modes: normal, sport or track and a new MyMode function will let you save personal driving preferences including steering and suspension settings.

A whole host of Ford driving aids are available for the new Mustang too, including pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, distance alert, lane-departure warning and a driver alert system.

You'll now be able to use your smartphone to lock, unlock and locate your car if you lose it in a car park using the FordPass app with Ford Sync Connect. Finally, even the engine note can be adjusted thanks to a new, optional active valve exhaust system.

But of course, you'll want to buy a Mustang for its performance. Ford has fitted new shock absorbers for improved control and a new MagneRide option promises to optimise ride and handling in all situations.

Under the hood remains the 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine as standard, but for those who want more power, Ford will offer a 5-litre V8 on the Mustang GT, which has been reworked to offer even more power than before. A new 10-speed automatic gearbox is available both models claims to provide improved responsiveness and performance.

The bodywork has had a bit of a makeover too, particularly the front end which now looks a lot leaner with improved aerodynamics. The new Ford Mustang will be available with 12 different alloy wheel choices and a wide range of colours including new orange fury. The new Ford Mustang will go on sale in the US this fall, with prices yet to be announced.