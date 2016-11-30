Ford announces refreshed 2017 Fiesta line-up with more technology than any other small car

Ford has unveiled the 2017 Fiesta at a special event in Cologne, Germany, that will see the company’s ubiquitous small car receive some major technological updates.

All 4 of the new model variants: Titanium, ST-line, Vignale and Active crossover get Ford’s new driver assistance systems to help keep you safe on the road.

The new systems will see two cameras, three radars and 12 sensors placed around the car that can see up to 130 metres ahead of the car, even at night, to help warn you of any pedestrians you can’t see yourself. There’s also a new Active Park Assist system that will ensure there’s no low-speed bumps into other cars when the Fiesta is parking itself.

Ford has another new traffic sign recognition system that can recognise individual speed limits displayed on overhead motorway gantries and let you know if you change lane and therefore have to change your speed.

The Vignale is positioned as a more luxurious option, with elements trickling down from Ford’s Mondeo, S-Max, Kuga and Edge Vignale models. The Fiesta Vignale will arrive with 18-inch wheels quilted/leather seats and exclusive colours.

The ST-Line variant is for those who want the sporty look without the sporty performance. These models will have exclusive alloy wheel options, a sporty bodykit and flat-bottomed steering wheel.

For those wanting a new ST model, you’ll have to wait until 2018.

The Fiesta Active is the first Fiesta crossover model and features an increased ride-height, roof bars and additional cladding, to make it more suited to tackling rougher terrain.

Finally, the Fiesta Titanium will build upon the already successful variant, which delivers a high specification throughout the car.

The Fiesta will also be the first car to come with the promised B&O Play sound system announced earlier this year. The Fiesta will be fitted with 10 speakers including a subwoofer in the boot and a mid-range speaker on top of the instrument panel to fire sound out from a more central position into the car. Total power is rated at 675 watts and there’s a digital sound processing (DSP) amplifier that can adjust sound settings to provide optimal quality no matter where you’re sitting.

Carrying on with in-car tech and we move on to Sync 3, Ford’s in car infotainment system. With it, drivers will be able to control audio, navigation and a connected smartphone using their voice. Ford has given voice command examples such as “I need a coffee” and “I need fuel”. The Sync 3 system will then find the nearest coffee shops or fuel stations and guide you there. You’ll be able to connect your iPhone or Android device via Apple Car or Android Auto and Sync AppLink will let you use your voice to control apps such as Spotify and AccuWeather.

Information will be displayed on one of three screens, either an 8-inch floating screens, 6.5-inch integrated screen or a 4.2-inch. You'll be able to choose which screen you want when you're specifying your car.

Ford has gone over the bodywork of the new Fiesta to give it a much cleaner look, removing screw holes, hiding windscreen washer nozzles, and now offering a full length, openable panoramic glass sunroof. The inside has had just as much of a makeover too, with the centre console losing some buttons and dials and now being made of just one piece of material. You’ll now be able to specify a heated steering wheel for the first time on a Fiesta and a 4.2-inch screen has been fitted in the instrument cluster.

All models will be given a range of engine options, ranging from 1.0-litre EcoBoost with up to 140PS to TDCi engines with up to 120PS.

The 2017 Ford Fiesta will be available in the UK from July next year with prices yet to be announced.