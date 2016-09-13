Ford will offer a B&O Play in-car sound system in 2017

Ford will be upping its in-car audio game as of next year thanks to a collaboration with Harman and B&O Play.

The car manufacturer has said there will be a global roll out of a new sound system, which will take on different forms in different cars. The two companies will work out where best to place speakers and how to calibrate them depending on the size of the Ford vehicle, although just which Ford vehicles will get the system is yet to be announced.

Whatever the configuration, B&O Play says the tuning will make sure you get the best possible sound experience no matter where you’re sitting in the car.

In-car technology is becoming more and more important to consumers, with the likes of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto taking centre stage in many new cars and with them, so do music streaming services.

Ford claims a recent Ipsos 2016 Automotive Audio Branding study found that one-third of new car buyers say the audio brand available to choose as an option has a "significant impact" on their car choice.

The new system will mark the first time a B&O Play sound system is installed in a car and the first since Harman bought B&O Play’s automotive business for €145 million in 2015. It is separate to Bang and Olufsen sound systems that can be found in cars from higher-end manufacturers such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.