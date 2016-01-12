Ford Lego cars are here: Mustang and F-150 Raptor in pictures

Ford has just taken the wraps off its latest creation in conjunction with Lego Speed Champions, a Mustang and an F-150 Raptor.

The Lego model cars are, as Ford describes, for kids of all ages. Both will be available with accessory kits too.

The Ford Lego Mustang is a 185-piece kit which includes a time board and a race driver. The slightly smaller F-150 Raptor is a 664-piece set that comes with a well-equipped garage, trailer, drag racing Christmas tree and Model A hot rod as well as a crew of Ford workers "to ensure top-quality work", says Ford. The pair make for a complete set including back-up gear, like a real garage.

Jill Wilfert, vice president, licensing and entertainment, The Lego Group, says: "We are excited about the new LEGO Speed Champions sets based on iconic Ford vehicles. Each LEGO Ford car tells a story and has infinite play possibilities. With these new sets, kids can play out their ultimate car fantasies. They are able to role play and become the LEGO mini-figure, stepping into the greatest cars on earth."

The Ford Lego cars will be available from 1 March. The Lego Mustang will cost $15 while the Lego F-150 Raptor will be priced $50.

