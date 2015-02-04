Ford Focus RS 2015 gets the Ken Block gymkhana treatment

If you don't know Ken Block, Google him for some amazing videos, if you do know the rally driver then you'll know that seeing him in the new Ford Ford RS 2015 is a great way to see the car's abilities. So Ford let him loose in one.

Ken Block was given the Ford Focus RS prototype and free run of the Cologne Ford plant. The All-Wheel-Drive car is the 30th model wearing the RS badge. Of course this was a prototype version, as the livery suggests, but it should reflect the car due out later this year.

The new Ford Focus RS was developed by a team of Ford performance engineers working with Ken Block to get the maximum output from the car. That should make this, the third generation of Focus RS, the most powerful yet.

The Ford Focus RS 2015 is powered by a 2.3-litre turbo engine with a 4-cylinder direct-injection that can push out 320PS making it 100HP more powerful than the new Focus ST. That translates to a 0-60mph time in under 5-seconds.

Other extras this year include a redesigned exterior to make it more aggressive, a sporty interior, upgraded brakes and a sports exhaust system – which sounds great in the video.

The price and release date have not been announced but it is expected to cost around £30,000. Now you just need to learn to drive like Ken Block so you can get your money's worth.

Check out the video below. Keep your eyes peeled for a little nod to Star Wars too.

