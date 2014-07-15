  Ex-Ford CEO Alan Mulally joins Google's board, following Android Auto debut

Google launched a pared-down version of Android for vehicles just last month, and now the company has welcomed Ford's former CEO to its Board of Directors.

Alan Mulally retired from Ford Motor Company, an 111-year-old automaker headquartered in Michigan, on 1 July, after eight years of leading the company. He will now serve on Google’s Audit Committee, though his appointment started on 9 July. In a blog post published on Tuesday, Google described Mulally as a "veteran corporate executive of the automotive and aviation industries."

Also in the blog post, Larry Page, the chief executive officer at Google, said Mulally would bring a "wealth of proven business and technology leadership experience" to Google, while Mulally added he is looking forward to "working together with the Google board and management team to continue to deliver their compelling vision.”

Mulally has plenty of board experience, as he was also a member of Ford's Board of Directors. He served on its finance committee from September 2006 through June 2014. His past experience also includes positions like executive vice president of the Boeing Company, the president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Inc, co-chair of the Washington Competitiveness Council, etc. The list goes on.

He's also sat on the advisory boards of NASA, the University of Washington, the University of Kansas, the Massachusetts Institute Technology, and the U.S. Air Force Scientific Advisory Board. But that's not all: Mullally even holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from the University of Kansas as well as a Master’s degree in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Google didn't detail how Mullaly could help the company, though many reports have speculated that his experience and connections in the auto industry might help Google further projects like Android Auto and self-driving cards.

Google could also tap into Mulally's expertise in airplanes and space to bolster moonshot ideas like Project Loon or other drone and satellite-type endeavours.