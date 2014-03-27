AppyParking for iPhone wins Ford app award and £10,000, tells you where to park in London

AppyParking wants to save you time by helping you park in London.

The application, available on the App Store for iOS, allows drivers to see every Controlled Parking Zone in London. Using GPS, AppyParking identifies where you are in your car, and will tell you with red and green indicators which zones will cost money and which are free to park in.

If free parking isn’t available, AppyParking can show you other options nearest to you such as Paid Meter Bays and Off Street Car Parks. You can even find, book, and pay for parking spaces on peoples' driveways thanks to a service called ParkatmyHouse.

Dude, where's my car? The AppyParking app also includes a Sat Nav service that will direct you to your chosen destination, and it has a car locater function, so you won't forget where your car is parked.

Ford Motor Company announced on Wednesday that AppParking is the winner of its Traffic Tamer App Challenge, which saw submissions from over 100 smartphone app developers to find the best way to alleviate traffic congestion in London. Pocket-lint was among the judges, and along with the University College London and Index Ventures, we found AppyParking to be the winner of the $10,000 first prize.

“Trying to find a parking space in a city can be a nightmare and AppyParking provides a single source of information covering all possible parking restrictions to save time for drivers and reduce congestion,” Venkatesh Prasad, senior technical leader, Open Innovation at Ford Motor Company, said. “Most of the successful entries were freshly created for the challenge and any one of them has the potential to play a significant part in tackling traffic congestion.”

Past parking, AppyParking will also help you find electric charging bays, disabled bays, motorcycle bays, and petrol stations and prices.

The application is available on the App Store. We've heard word that it's coming to Android soon, as well.