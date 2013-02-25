  Ford bringing in-car Spotify to Europe

Ford has teamed up with Spotify to bring the music-streaming service to its Ford Sync AppLink cars in Europe in the very near future.

The all-new EcoSport in Europe will be among the first vehicles in Europe to offer the Ford SYNC AppLink system when the compact SUV goes on sale later this year says the two companies.

"SYNC AppLink opens up a whole new world of content to Ford customers that they can access on the move by voice control while keeping their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road," said Paul Mascarenas, Ford chief technical officer and vice-president, research and innovation.

"As one of the world’s most popular music streaming services, Spotify is the perfect partner to demonstrate the benefits of the Ford SYNC AppLink system."

Ford SYNC AppLink will enable customers to control smartphone apps from the driver’s seat as part of Ford SYNC, the voice-activated in-car connectivity system that will feature in 3.5 million Ford vehicles in Europe by 2015.

"Our partnership with Ford AppLink will enable music-loving drivers to enjoy access to Spotify’s huge catalogue of more than 20 million tracks safely, while on the road," said Pascal de Mul, global head of hardware partnerships, Spotify.

We will bring you more on Ford and Spotify's partnership shortly.