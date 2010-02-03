  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cars
    3. >
  3. Car news
    4. >
  4. Ford car news

Opera partners with Ford for in-vehicle browsing

|
  Opera partners with Ford for in-vehicle browsing

Opera is looking at getting its browser onto in-vehicle computer systems with a partnership with Ford to bring in-dash web browsing to Ford trucks and vans to cater to a "growing need for remote access to the office while on-the-road".

Ford's solution is the first of Opera's plans to deliver an on-board, full-featured browser to deliver traffic, weather, news, e-mail and more to drivers, "seamlessly and safely".

"Using Opera Web technology, vehicle manufacturers can eliminate 'button overload' on the dash and instead offer a familiar screen experience, one that can be customized and operated by voice input", says Christen Krogh, chief development officer at Opera.

"Opera believes that in-vehicle browsing comes down to convenience, staying competitive and customization. As the leading Web innovator, Opera has just the flexible, cross-platform solution that vehicle manufacturers need".

PopularIn Cars
  1. BMW reveals Concept iX3 all-electric SUV, will go on sale in 2020
  2. Audi e-tron battery revealed: 400km range, 150kW super-fast charging, but designed for safety first
  3. Audi e-tron Charging Service aims to remove electric car charging anxiety
  4. Audi e-tron: Specs, design, performance and battery - everything you need to know
  5. OVO Energy's V2G charger could let you drive an EV for free
  1. VW will install fast chargers for EVs at 100 US Walmart stores by 2019
  2. Volkswagen Passat GTE review: The best plug-in hybrid estate to buy?
  3. London's new black taxi: A thoroughly modern electric affair
  4. Is Audi’s new A6 Avant the exec estate to reckon with?
  5. Audi A7 review: A tech-packed grand tourer

Comments