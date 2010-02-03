  Opera partners with Ford for in-vehicle browsing

Opera is looking at getting its browser onto in-vehicle computer systems with a partnership with Ford to bring in-dash web browsing to Ford trucks and vans to cater to a "growing need for remote access to the office while on-the-road".



Ford's solution is the first of Opera's plans to deliver an on-board, full-featured browser to deliver traffic, weather, news, e-mail and more to drivers, "seamlessly and safely".



"Using Opera Web technology, vehicle manufacturers can eliminate 'button overload' on the dash and instead offer a familiar screen experience, one that can be customized and operated by voice input", says Christen Krogh, chief development officer at Opera.



"Opera believes that in-vehicle browsing comes down to convenience, staying competitive and customization. As the leading Web innovator, Opera has just the flexible, cross-platform solution that vehicle manufacturers need".