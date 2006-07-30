  Fiat 500 named as World's Sexiest Car

You would expect that the title of the World's Sexiest Car would go to a Ferrari, or maybe an Aston Martin, but not a Fiat, surely?

Well according to Top Gear Magazine who asked its readers to vote for the world's sexiest car the Fiat 500 came out top.

The Fiat 500 (the "cinquecento" from the Italian word for "500") is a car produced by the Fiat company of Italy between 1957 and 1975.

The car was marketed as a cheap and practical town car to combat high levels of congestion in Italian cities and measures less than 3.00 m (10 ft) long. It is powered by a tiny 479 cc two-cylinder and has an aircooled engine.

"Even a nun in a 500 seems to telegraph a faint tingle of the procreative urge", said James May, Top Gear contributing editor. "Our number-one sexiest car, the Fiat 500, advertises nothing about its owner, except that it's someone who doesn't need to try."

Coming in second was the Aston Martin DBS, followed by the Maserati Quattroporte, the Chevrolet Camaro and the Citroën C6.

Rounding out the field of top 10 cars were the Lincoln Continental, Bentley Continental S1 Fastback, BMW M1, Rolls-Royce Phantom — and Sally, the Porsche 911 Carrera from the Disney movie Cars.