Fiat will sell you a very real car in the metaverse

(Pocket-lint) - Buying a Fiat doesn't necessarily mean setting foot in a traditional car dealership with the company letting you do it in the metaverse instead.

The Fiat Metaverse Store features the brand's latest flagship model, the 500 LaPrima by Bocelli and promises a digital experience in which car buyers can find and then configure their next car without ever leaving their homes.

While that special Fiat 500 is the launch car, Fiat does say that the entire 500 lineup will be offered by year's end with other models coming online in 2023. For now, though, it's all about the little car that could. Those looking for the electric Fiat 500e should be good to go soon enough, too.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

While the use of the word "metaverse" might make you think that you need a VR headset to buy your car, that isn't the case at all. The Fiat Metaverse Store was built in collaboration with Touchcast and Microsoft and there's no need for a headset. You'll still be able to your next car in a sweeping 360-degree view, but you'll just do it on a flat screen.

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall · 17 June 2022 See our list of the best electric cars available to buy. Top battery-powered cars suitable for UK roads.

Want to take the car for a test drive? No problem, the 500 La Prima by Bocelli can be driven on La Pista 500, the track on the roof of the Lingotto building in Turin. But if you want to test drive anything else you're going to have to visit an actual dealer.

In the real world.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.