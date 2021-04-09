Fiat 500 Hey Google series brings all things Google to your car

(Pocket-lint) - Google Assistant is probably the best voice assistant out there right now, so it shouldn't be a huge surprise that Fiat teamed up with Google for the 500 family.

But we didn't expect Fiat to go quite so "all in". The Hey Google series gets badged, decorated, embroidered seat labels and seat motifs - and that's all before you get to the actual technology.

So this isn't a subtle integration of Google's technology into the Fiat 500, it's a celebration of Google Assistant, with those multicoloured "molecules" on the B pillar and the seats leaving nothing to the imagination.

There will be Hey Google versions of the Fiat 500, 500X and 500L, each getting those additional design elements so you'll never forget that you bought the Hey Google edition of this plucky little car.

Of course it's connectivity that you're really after. Thanks to the integration of Google Assistant, you'll be able to ask Google questions about your Fiat 500 - and not just in the car - but on your phone, Nest Hub or other device at home.

For example, you'll be able to ask Google where your car is or how much fuel it has. That's really what this is all about - a seamless integration with Google, so that it's really easy to get information from your car when you're not in it.

To make it all work, those who order the Fiat 500 Hey Google edition will get a Nest Hub thrown in for good measure, as part of the goodie bag.

It's not the first time we've seen this sort of integration - as Google Assistant was also worked into the Nissan Juke in much the same way, but without the Google branding.

Once in the car you'll have a Google logo on the Uconnect display and for those who want the whole experience, yes, the car supports Android Auto, so you can connect your phone and complete the circle.

The new Hey Google Fiat 500 models will start from £16,005.

Writing by Chris Hall.