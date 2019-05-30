Think "plug-in hybrid" and you're more likely to picture a Mitsubishi 4x4, a Prius-style saloon or a minivan than a speedy road rocket. But now Ferrari has entered the game with the SF90 Stradale, that vision of boring, sensible and economical cars is being blasted to smithereens.

As with any Ferrari, this car is all about speed and style. It has a maximum speed of 211mph and can get from 0-62mph (100km/h) in 2.5 seconds.

To build this speed monster, Ferrari paired a powerful 4-litre V8 petrol engine with three electric motors.

One of those motors - the biggest one - sits between the engine and the gearbox. The other two are attached to each of the front wheels, enabling the all-wheel drive system with insane torque.

Combined, there's a total of 162kW of electric power, and - if you're feeling particularly environment conscious - you can drive for 15 miles using only electric power.

It's not all about power though. Ferrari built a new, smaller 8-gear dual-clutch transmission that can shift gears in just 200 milliseconds.

Inside, Ferrari has mixed up some high tech with tradition, by building in a huge curved display behind a steering wheel that features all the buttons and knobs you'd expect to find on a hyper car bearing the prancing horse logo.

This screen is used for controlling pretty much everything, from viewing your usual gauges to navigation and entertainment screens. Oh, and there's an HUD that adapts to what you're doing.

As for that steering wheel, that has a combination of physical and capacitive touch sensitive buttons for controlling various elements of the car.

Ferrari hasn't announced pricing or when you might be able to buy the SF90 Stradale, but it does perhaps signal that that traditional sports car company is ready to step into the future.

Clearly, it's not ready to go full electric like some of its competitors, but a Plug-in hybrid bridges the gap for now.