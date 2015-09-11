Shell and Ferrari team for incredible interactive F1 garage tour, works great on phone or tablet

Shell and the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One racing team have created an amazing online interactive experience that gives you a detailed tour of the inside of the Ferrari F1 garage and paddock. And what's more, you can try it for yourself right now.

Scuderia Ferrari Uncovered works in any browser, but we thoroughly recommend giving it a whirl on a smartphone or, better still, tablet - like the custom Ferrari racing wheel iPad we had a go on. The experience uses the motion sensors inside a device to change the 360-degree view depending on where you swivel.

You can also walk around the garage or out into the paddock and along the way there are information points you can tap on that will bring up in-depth details about the team and the partnership it has with Shell.

Shell provides the fuel for Scuderia Ferrari's F1 cars and works closely with the team to ensure it has the best technical support on race days and off. It's a partnership that has endured for over 60 years. And Shell V-Power Nitro+ and the Helix Ultra motor oil for road cars aren't a million miles away from the fuel technologies used in racing.

We even found out just how close the two companies are when we were whipped around a track by Ferrari test driver Marc Gené in Belgium a year ago, with Shell staff in the background egging him on to go even faster.

That was scary stuff, so we're glad this year we get to sate our F1 passions from the comfort of our own living rooms too.

Head over to shell.com/sfu to give the interactive experience a go for yourself. You won't even need a fancy, pimped up iPad mini. Although it certainly adds atmosphere.