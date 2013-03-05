  Ferrari embeds iPad minis into new whip for in-car entertainment

While luxury automaker Ferrari introduced its €1 million LaFerrari sports car, the company also announced it has embedded two Apple iPad minis into the passenger seats and Siri integration into the new FF Coupe.

Given the iPad mini's 7.9-inch screen and access to apps, it seems the perfect component for keeping a passenger occupied on long trips. The ability to playback movies easily downloaded from the iTunes Store seems like a no brainier. Ferrari hasn't given specific details for the 4-passenger coupe, but provided plenty of details for the LaFerrari, which doesn't feature iPad minis.

During the LaFerrari's announcement, chairman Luca Cordero Di Montezemolo further confirmed that the company is in talks with Apple to broaden its in-car entertainment, Bloomberg reports. While he didn't go into specifics, it shouldn't come as a surprise.

During Apple's iOS 6 announcement last summer, the company unveiled a new Eyes Free feature for Siri that allows drivers to get information while driving using only their voice. Automakers have the ability to embed a button into the steering wheel to complement Eyes Free, making for a safer driving experience.

It's worth noting that Eddy Cue, Apple SVP of internet software and services, serves on Ferrari's board of directors. This could create a great partnership for the two companies, which Montezemolo said we should hear more of in the next few months.

Perhaps Apple will go a step further with iOS 7 and include more in-car features.