Dyson's electric car revealed in patents

Patents have been made public showing off what Dyson's secretive car team has been working on for the past few years. In essence, the images show a car not too dissimilar to a Range Rover, but with a longer wheelbase.

The patents - unearthed and then turned into renders by AutoCar - indicate that Dyson will be going after the pricey SUV/Crossover market with its all electric vehicle.

There are several interesting things noted about this patent reveal though, which both hint towards Dyson continuing its trend to introduce innovative technologies, and towards this being an expensive car.

Looking at the overall design, the long wheelbase is certainly something that's immediately apparent, with the rear wheels coming very close to the rear of the car.

Specifically, this car design - which isn't yet final - indicates a body that measures in at almost five metres, with a wheelbase of 330cm.

More critically for its performance and efficiency, however, is the size of the body and the angle of the windscreen. Again, compared to the industry standard Range Rover, the car sits higher off the ground, but with a lower roof.

This aerodynamic efficiency should mean the batteries - which we'll get on to momentarily - produce long range, and aren't hindered by a big cumbersome body (which incidentally is made from aluminium).

Interestingly, it also appears the wheels are abnormally large, with 23-24-inch options being used, which help again with aerodynamics, but also mean the car can recover more energy from braking than if it were to use smaller/standard sizes.

Now, those batteries are where Dyson is putting in all of its innovative efforts. It's currently research a long-term solid state replacements to the Lithium-ion batteries currently used by most electric cars (and indeed your smartphones and laptops).

With that said, it's still likely to run Lithium-ion batteries in the early runs of its first car. This will be placed in a long and wide channel under the floor, meaning there's still plenty of room inside for passengers.

The space available inside also means Dyson has been able to imagine a seven seat model, where the centre and rear seats are placed higher than the front, allowing the passengers to see ahead clearer than in standard cars.

While Dyson is being quite secretive about its motor design, it's not hard to imagine that it'll continue the trend set by its cordless vacuums over the past few years. That's to say: they'll be efficient, and very compact.

Speaking to AutoCar, Sir James Dyson wouldn't reveal specifics on the cars' motor(s) being used, but did seem to suggest that there will be more than one, in order to make sure it regenerates as much power as possible from braking and coasting.

We don't know when the Dyson car will make its first appearance, or how much it costs, but there's an indication that it'll be priced similarly to its competitors: the Tesla Model X and Range Rover. So don't expect it to be cheap. This is a company that sells a £300 hair dryer after all.