Dyson confirms it's making a radical and expensive electric vehicle

Let's hope Dyson's new car sucks as well as its vacuums.

Dyson, the UK company that makes fancy vacuum cleaners, has announced in a letter sent to employees that is developing an electric car. It should be unveiled in 2020. Dyson also confirmed it has a team of over 400 working on the project and that it plans to invest over £2 billion on it CEO James Dyson even spoke to The Guardian, saying its car will be 'radical different' from other EVs.

Although it won't be a sports car, Dyson teased that it would be expensive: “Maybe the better figure is how much of a deposit they would be prepared to put down". Yikes. So, apparently, he's not trying to make EVs more ubiquitous. However, the CEO wrote in his letter that he does want to reduce emissions from vehicles, claiming his goal is to "find a solution to the global problem of air pollution".

“At this moment, we finally have the opportunity to bring all our technologies together in a single product," he added, referencing Dyson's battery and digital motor expertise. Unfortunately, that's all we know for now. No other details were announced, but thanks to a government document disclosed last year, and frank suggestions from Dyson, we know Dyson has been mulling the project for years.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.