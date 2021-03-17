Dolby Atmos is bringing immersive audio to cars, adds directional driver warnings

(Pocket-lint) - Dolby Atmos is coming to vehicles. The first vehicle to implement the technology will be Lucid Motor's Lucid Air luxury EV.

The system in the Lucid Air will be a 21-speaker 'Surreal Sound' system, which consists of front, rear, side, and height speakers. As we've reported previously, Lucid's raison d'être is focused on new tech and breaking records to make its name rather than trading on an established brand.

Passengers in the car will be able to experience the immersive sound of Atmos, while the tech will also ensure that any alerts or notifications are directed towards the driver. For example, Lucid says that a seatbelt warning will, to the driver’s ears, come from the direction of the unbuckled belt.

Other warnings, such as blind-spot detection, will also be directional to help alert the driver to the issue. Even turn signals/indicators will sound as if they're coming from the appropriate side of the vehicle. All audio emitted to alert the driver and passengers with be Atmos-enhanced.

Lucid Air has a projected range of over 500 miles (with the 113kWh extended battery pack) and 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds. Deliveries of the new vehicle will start in the second half of 2021.

"As the first car to integrate Dolby Atmos, Lucid Air delivers an elevated, multi-dimensional sound experience on par with the other innovations at Lucid," said Derek Jenkins, senior vice president of Design, Lucid Motors.

"The post-luxury experience is not just about beautiful design and next-generation technology, it also speaks to an unmatched in-car experience that engages all the senses."

Writing by Dan Grabham.