Citroen shows of C-Cactus concept car

Citroën’s big concept at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show, which kicks off next week, is this – the bizarrely named C-Cactus.

At once cute and deranged, the C-Cactus is eco-friendly (natch) and packed with technology. A diesel hybrid engine returns more than 80mpg on the combined cycle helped by an innovative approach to reducing weight and impact on the environment by drastically cutting the number of components used – including even doing away with a conventional dashboard and bonnet.

In fact, the cabin consists of just 200 parts – half that of a similarly sized regular motor. Even the ignition key doubles up as an MP3 player, while the touch screen display handles most commands.

Best of all, you get 21in wheels. Did someone say bling?

