Chrysler has revealed the Synthesis cockpit demonstrator, a new experience at what the company says will be at the forefront of its move to EVs.

The two-seat Chrysler Synthesis is available to see at CES 2023 starting 5 January and gives drivers a glimpse of what the future of Chrysler's vehicles will be like. It's also at the heart of what parent company Stellantis has in mind for a whole range of vehicles, starting with the smallest of the small and going all the way to huge trucks. Versions of what Chrysler is showing off here will power them all.

It all starts with the STLA Brain, a system that integrates technology throughout the car's cockpit and climates in a full 37.2 inches of infotainment screens across both front-row occupants. Chrysler says that advanced artificial intelligence will allow STLA Brain to adapt to people's needs over time, learning user preferences and then changing to accommodate them. STLA Brain will also be part of a new digital assistant called MyDay, something that handles everything from updates to calendaring.

Want to meditate while you drive? Chrysler says that Chill/Zen/Fun Modes will create "a sensory experience" while the car is stationary or being driven autonomously. That brings us to the next important part of the Synthesis demo - self-driving technology.

The Synthesis concept also shows STLA AutoDrive off, Chrysler's Level 3 autonomous driving system that should let drivers take their eyes off the road and do just about anything they want, so long as they're conscious. There's no timeline on when AutoDrive will ship, however.

The whole concept looks pretty swish and it'll be fascinating to see how it adapts to different car sizes and designs, too.