Chevrolet to unveil Chevy Bolt all-electric crossover at CES in January

Tesla is about to get some stiff competition from automaker Chevy.



Just 10 months after unveiling a concept version of the Chevrolet Bolt at the Detroit Auto Show 2015, General Motors has announced that Chevrolet will now unveil a production version of the all-electric crossover at CES 2016.

Mark Reuss, GM's executive vice president, made the announcement during the LA Auto Show on 18 November. That means it only took one year for the Bolt to go from concept to production design - though that shouldn't be too shocking, considering GM previously said the Bolt is expected to launch in 2016 as an affordable EV option. It should therefore directly compete with the forthcoming, affordable Tesla Model 3.

The Chevy Bolt, unlike the hybrid Volt already available, uses a completely-electric drive train. Details are still fairly scarce but the car's 200-mile range has been enough to get keep us interested. The other impressive factor is its price, which is claimed to be under $40,000 and maybe closer to $30,000. That's about £20,000 (£15,000 with the UK government incentive).

Tesla has claimed that its smaller Model 3 vehicles will also be able to manage a range of 200-miles on a charge. That's not too far off the base Model S' 240-mile range. That said, the Model 3 line will represent "both sedan and crossover variants", according to Tesla, and it includes a sedan priced at $35,000. The cars will also have access to Tesla's Supercharger network.

READ: Chevy Bolt electric car concept unveiled with 200-mile range

Pocket-lint is attending this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which kicks off 3 January, and so we plan to bring you the latest Chevy Bolt news as it happens and hopefully an eyes-on look from the showfloor too.