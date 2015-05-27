These 14 models in Chevy's 2016 fleet will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, says GM

Hyundai announced yesterday that it would be the first car manufacturer to support Android Auto with its 2015 Sonata. Now General Motors has one-upped that news by confirming it'll soon support not only Android Auto but also Apple CarPlay.

While speaking at the Code Conference, Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors, revealed that the dashboard operating systems from Apple and Google will be available in 14 different 2016 Chevrolet cars, ranging from high-end models like the Corvette to the more affordable Chevy Spark. GM plans to one day support the connected dashboards across its other brands too.

We already knew GM was one of several automakers willing to adopt Apple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto, but the global rollout for such infotainment technology has been incredibly slow. Hyundai only recently became the first company to launch Android Auto in its production line, and now GM will be the first major US automaker to integrate Apple's software.

Car systems with the 7-inch MyLink will come with both CarPlay and Android Auto straightaway, GM said, but vehicle models with the 8-inch setup will only offer CarPlay to start. The company expects to deliver Google's software to those screens later in the year. It's an important bit to remember since some vehicles - like the Corvette - only have the 8-inch screen.

Here's a list of all 2016 Chevy models with support for CarPlay and Android Auto:

7-inch MyLink (CarPlay and Android Auto)

Camaro

Camaro Convertible

Cruze

Malibu

Silverado

Silverado HD

Spark

8-inch MyLink (CarPlay only, for now)

Camaro

Camaro Convertible

Colorado

Corvette

Corvette Convertible

Cruze

Impala

Malibu

Silverado

Silverado HD

Spark

Suburban

Tahoe

Volt

The roll out to dealerships is scheduled to start 24 June.