Rimac and Bugatti merge and the result, undoubtedly, will be speed

(Pocket-lint) - Rimac and Bugatti will "combine forces" under the umbrella of a new company, called Bugatti Rimac, with Mate Rimac, the founder of Rimac, becoming the CEO.

That will see Rimac becoming a group of companies, on one side Bugatti Rimic will focus on the design and production of hypercars, with both brands continuing to operate as separate brands, so we'll still see Rimac and Bugatti models in the future.

Rimac Group will be the majority shareholder, but Porsche and Hyundai both have minority shareholdings, as do other investors.

Both Rimac and Bugatti will keep current production facilities, operating out of Zagreb, Croatia, and Molsheim, France respecitively - but in 2023 the Rimac Campus will open, becoming the new headquarters for Bugatti Rimac which will be the centre for research and development for future hypercars.

Splitting out from Rimac Group will be the newly formed Rimac Technology. This wholly owned subsidiary will be responsible for the development and production of components, like battery systems and EV drivetrains, and will continue to work with other car companies.

"Rimac and Bugatti are a perfect match in terms of what we each bring to the table. As a young, agile and fast-paced automotive and technology company, we have established ourselves as an industry pioneer in electric technologies," said Mate Rimac.

"I can't begin to tell you how excited I am by the potential of these two incredible brands combining knowledge, technologies and values to create some truly special projects in the future."

Exactly what the partnership will result in remains to be seen, but you don't need a crystal ball to figure out that an electric Bugatti based on Rimac's technology is very much on the cards. Rimac will be detailing more about the future of its business in a live event on 5 July, which you can watch via the video below.

Writing by Chris Hall.