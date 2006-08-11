BMW upgrades 3 Series engines
BMW has announced that its 3 Series saloons and estates will be offered with three new engines from next month.
Customers in September will have the choice of three new 3.0 litre engines. There will be a new twin-turbocharged petrol engine, and two diesels.
The first, the Coupe, will produce 306 bhp, enough for a 0-62 mph time of 5.6 seconds, with a fuel consumption figure of 29.4mpg. This will be sold as the 335i.
There are also two new diesels. The 325d produces 197 bhp, with a 0-62 mph time of 7.4 seconds and a fuel consumption figure of 44.1 mpg, while the 335d produces 286 bhp, with a 0-62 mph time of 6.2 seconds and a fuel consumption figure of 37.7 mpg.
Prices for the new saloons are £27,310 for the 325d, £30,940 for the 335i and £32,995 for the 335d.
- Mercedes Benz EQ C all-electric SUV on track to launch in 2019
- UPS will test these futuristic electric trucks in London this year
- Future Volvos will be voice controlled through Google Assistant
- Range Rover P400e review: Is this plug-in hybrid the best 4x4 by far?
- Lyft rolled out 30 self-driving cars in Las Vegas and anyone can hail them
- UK might ban sale of new cars that can't travel 50 miles on electricity from 2040
- Souped-up Teslas to compete in Electric GT racing series beginning in November
- Kia Soul EV review: Good, green SUV fun
- Range Rover Sport SVR review: Land Rover lets its hair down
- BMW reveals Concept iX3 all-electric SUV, will go on sale in 2020
Comments