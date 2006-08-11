BMW upgrades 3 Series engines

BMW has announced that its 3 Series saloons and estates will be offered with three new engines from next month.

Customers in September will have the choice of three new 3.0 litre engines. There will be a new twin-turbocharged petrol engine, and two diesels.

The first, the Coupe, will produce 306 bhp, enough for a 0-62 mph time of 5.6 seconds, with a fuel consumption figure of 29.4mpg. This will be sold as the 335i.

There are also two new diesels. The 325d produces 197 bhp, with a 0-62 mph time of 7.4 seconds and a fuel consumption figure of 44.1 mpg, while the 335d produces 286 bhp, with a 0-62 mph time of 6.2 seconds and a fuel consumption figure of 37.7 mpg.

Prices for the new saloons are £27,310 for the 325d, £30,940 for the 335i and £32,995 for the 335d.