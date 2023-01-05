BMW aims to have full-windscreen heads-up display in cars from 2025

(Pocket-lint) - BMW has outlined its vision for full-screen heads-up display (HUD) to better augment your reality when driving in the future.

Unveiling the BMW i Vision Dee at CES 2023, BMW has showcased a concept in which the entire windscreen, the largest surface in the car, can be used as a HUD.

Using projection technology, the idea is to move forward from the current position where a small section of the windscreen provides some information and into a future where more of the empty space can be constructively used.

The idea is to allow the driver to keep their eyes on the road, rather than have them looking down into a display. Currently, BMW offers AR-style navigation, for example, but it's on the central display in the car, so to take full advantage of it, you have to look away from the road.

The exciting part of this proposition is that BMW wants this tech on what it's calling the Neue Klasse (which simply translates to New Class) or vehicles from 2025 onwards.

The BMW i Vision Dee concept unveiled at the Las Vegas tech show doesn't only use projection technology for the HUD on the windscreen, but also to make greater use of the side windows, with the ability to project your own avatar onto it.

This is designed to add a little fun to the welcome experience: as you approach the car, you can be greeted by your own avatar, furthering the personalisation experience.

This isn't the first time we've seen BMW use projection in its concept vehicles. The recent Mini Aceman Concept projected mapping images across the dashboard, for example, again enhancing the interior experience and making flat surfaces far more functional.

As for the real-world manifestation of that full screen HUD technology - we can't wait to see it in action in 2025.

Writing by Chris Hall.