BMW's i7 EV is launching in April, here's our first glimpse

(Pocket-lint) - BMW has teased us with some cryptic press shots surrounding its upcoming all-electric sedan, the i7. While the images don't give away too much about the overall styling of the car, the illuminated front grille surround features prominently.

It looks like we could be seeing a similar elongated grille to that of the BMW iX, and whether that's a good thing or not is up to your personal tastes. It's certainly been divisive so far.

We can also catch a glimpse of the massive 31-inch 8K ultrawide screen that will keep passengers in the back entertained.

BMW says the screen "transforms the rear seats into an exclusive, private cinema lounge where passengers can select their personal entertainment programme from a diverse range of streaming offers and enjoy watching it while driving in BMW's new top-of-the-range models."

The headlights have been redesigned and now feature an angrier-looking narrow profile with crystal glass lenses.

The new 7 series will feature a panoramic glass roof and a host of ambient lighting features, controllable by the illuminated BMW Interaction Bar.

Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development, says "the all-electric BMW i7 is also the most powerful BMW 7 Series. It combines the best driving experience with the ultimate digital experience. This makes it the ideal vehicle for forward-thinking, responsible decision-makers and avant-garde pioneers."

The car is expected to have an impressive range of more than 600 kilometres and we'll have further details when it launches next month.

Writing by Luke Baker.