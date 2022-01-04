BMW iX M60 gives this electric SUV the M treatment

(Pocket-lint) - The BMW iX is the company's flagship electric car. Based on the development laid out over the past few years by the iNEXT concept, the BMW iX is adding another variant to its offering. But this is a variant you'll welcome with open arms.

Looking to bring some BMW M punch to the BMW i cool, fusing old world and new, this is a top-level take on an already high-spec car.

Most of the characteristics of this car are based around its increased power output. It will offer up to 619hp or 455kW of motor power, meaning a 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds.

This is quite the lift over the xDrive 50 model which offers 500hp/370kW.

BMW says that the new M60 model will offer 357 miles of range, while the acceleration will be smooth and consistent all the way up to the electronically-limited top speed of 155mph.

There are some design changes too, with 22-inch wheels and classic BMW M blue brake callipers, while the suspension is setup for increased performance from the all-wheel drive system.

To the interior and you get the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, an interior camera, soft close doors, ventilated massage seats and lots of other goodies.

And so you should, because there's a healthy price jump over the other models in the iX range, with the iX M60 starting from £111,905.

Of course much of what you get from this futuristic car is the same as the as cheaper models offer: the latest infotainment system with Operating System 8 and a newly enhanced voice assistant, exquisite interior design, a great drive and loads of space.

The BMW iX M60 will be rolling out in Summer 2022 in the UK and priced as it is, it seems to have the Tesla Model X firmly in its sights.