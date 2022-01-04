Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. BMW car news

BMW iX M60 gives this electric SUV the M treatment

Author image, Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 13
BMW
BMW iX M60 photo 11
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The BMW iX is the company's flagship electric car. Based on the development laid out over the past few years by the iNEXT concept, the BMW iX is adding another variant to its offering. But this is a variant you'll welcome with open arms.

Looking to bring some BMW M punch to the BMW i cool, fusing old world and new, this is a top-level take on an already high-spec car.

Most of the characteristics of this car are based around its increased power output. It will offer up to 619hp or 455kW of motor power, meaning a 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds.

BMWBMW iX M60 photo 10

This is quite the lift over the xDrive 50 model which offers 500hp/370kW.

BMW says that the new M60 model will offer 357 miles of range, while the acceleration will be smooth and consistent all the way up to the electronically-limited top speed of 155mph.

There are some design changes too, with 22-inch wheels and classic BMW M blue brake callipers, while the suspension is setup for increased performance from the all-wheel drive system.

To the interior and you get the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, an interior camera, soft close doors, ventilated massage seats and lots of other goodies.

The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads
The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall ·

BMWBMW iX M60 photo 4

And so you should, because there's a healthy price jump over the other models in the iX range, with the iX M60 starting from £111,905.

Of course much of what you get from this futuristic car is the same as the as cheaper models offer: the latest infotainment system with Operating System 8 and a newly enhanced voice assistant, exquisite interior design, a great drive and loads of space.

The BMW iX M60 will be rolling out in Summer 2022 in the UK and priced as it is, it seems to have the Tesla Model X firmly in its sights.

Writing by Chris Hall. Originally published on 4 January 2022.
Recommended for you
BMW iX M60 gives this electric SUV the M treatment
BMW iX M60 gives this electric SUV the M treatment By Chris Hall ·
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is one wild-looking 1000km electric range concept
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is one wild-looking 1000km electric range concept By Mike Lowe ·
Mercedes Vision EQXX launch: How to watch the unveiling of the super-efficient electric Mercedes live
Mercedes Vision EQXX launch: How to watch the unveiling of the super-efficient electric Mercedes live By Chris Hall ·
The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads
The best electric cars 2022: Top battery-powered vehicles available on UK roads By Chris Hall ·
Tesla Model 3 and S recall: Is your EV affected? Plus what to do if so
Tesla Model 3 and S recall: Is your EV affected? Plus what to do if so By Maggie Tillman ·
BMW iX3 review: Is an electric X3 worth buying?
BMW iX3 review: Is an electric X3 worth buying? By Chris Hall ·