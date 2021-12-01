BMW XM previews the most powerful M series car - and it's going to be a hybrid

(Pocket-lint) - BMW has unveiled a new concept car, which previews the BMW XM, a new M series model that's going to go into production at the end of 2022.

BMW has already revealed a surprising amount about this car: it's going to be an M series model only, but with the X in the name, and the SUV looks, it's clear that this isn't a sports car like the M1.

Instead, the BMW XM concept shows off a new front end for BMW luxury models: it's angular, with a hint of Lexus about it and there's certainly no reduction in the size of those beaver teeth, or kidney grille, as it's more politely known.

Electrification remains part of the story here, as the BMW XM will be a plug-in hybrid. That means it's going to have a fairly big battery - good for 50 miles of range - while there will be a V8 engine paired with an electric motor to deliver a combined 550kW, or 750hp, and a peak torque of 1000Nm.

The new model will be assembled at the Spartanburg plant in the US, which is the target market for this model.

There are some interesting details in the design, especially around the rear of the car, while the interior gets a cockpit focused on the driver, with a curved display and brown leather interior.

Wide use of carbonfibre and copper tones brings that sporty look, as BMW aims to bridge the divide between luxury and performance.

Some of this will undoubtedly remain on the BMW XM, some will likely be lost into the depths of concept car history - but what this car is really trying to do is blend performance and electrification in an attractive way.