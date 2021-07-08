Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

BMW is making a $12,000 CE 04 electric city scooter that goes 75mph

- Will go on sale in 2022

(Pocket-lint) - BMW has announced its Motorrad division will begin production of the BMW CE 04 electric city scooter.

The German automaker first unveiled the scooter as a concept last November. Now, it's pushing forward with the vehicle - by announcing it will offer an 81-mile range, thanks to an 8.9kWh battery, as well as a maximum output of 31kW (42 horsepower) and a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour (about 75mph).

Other features include automatic stability control, dynamic traction control, and an anti-lock braking system. The CE 04 also packs a 10.25-inch TFT screen between the handlebars, onboard navigation, and smartphone connectivity complete with a USB-C mobile phone charging compartment and port. 

BMW said the CE 04 offers "directionally stable suspension with a one-piece tubular steel mainframe". It'll also feature a range of riding modes, such as ECO, Rain, and Road, all of which are for standard day-to-day use. There will be an additional Dynamic mode for "further enhanced riding pleasure".

The scooter itself will be available in a "Magellan Grey" metallic colour with a black/orange seat and an orange wind deflector. Plus, storage compartments will be available at the side and front, with LED lighting all around.

BMW said pricing for the CE 04 will start at about $12,000.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 8 July 2021.
