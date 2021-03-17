BMW i4 revealed as company details future EV line-up

(Pocket-lint) - BMW has revealed the new electric i4 at its Annual Conference in Munich. Alongside the reveal of the new electric sedan/saloon, the company has detailed a number of future electric cars.

The launch of the BMW i4 has been accelerated, now coming 3 months earlier than originally planned. It is a four-door Gran Coupé, with lines similar to the current BMW 4 Series. One of the exciting things about the i4 is that there will be an M Performance version of this car too.

While full details have not been revealed - that's coming in the next few weeks - BMW is teasing some of the core specs for this car.

There will be ranges up to 590km (366 miles), and a power output up to 390kW, or 530hp. That will see the BMW i4 do 0-62mph in about 4 seconds. It's not going to be a slouch.

But that's not all that BMW has in the pipeline, oh no. In fact, the company is looking to have 12 electric models on the road by 2023.

That includes the i3, Mini SE and the BMW iX3 that have already been launched, the BMW iX - which has just had the models detailed - and the BMW i4, which has also now been revealed.

We're also going to be getting a fully electric version of the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 7 Series and the BMW X1. It's likely that these will pick up i naming, so i5, i7 and iX1.

It's also been confirmed that the Mini Countryman replacement will be electric too - with BMW confirming that Mini will be a fully electric brand.

The aim is to have 2 million fully electric BMW vehicles on the road by the end of 2025.

It's certainly a time for change for BMW and with growing demand an adoption of electric vehicles, we just need the charging infrastructure to keep pace.

Writing by Chris Hall.