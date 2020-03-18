BMW confirms next-gen BMW 7 Series will be electric

BMW has confirmed that the next-generation of flagship 7 Series will be available as an all-electric version. The confirmation comes as the company outlines a strong 2019 performance, but expects a significant impact on the industry due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company has long had plans to electrify all its vehicles, but with restrictions on diesel and petrol use in some countries coming as soon as 2035, there's a greater need to drive forward with pure electric plans.

The company hasn't divulged many details about what to expect from the electric BMW 7 Series - or BMW i7 as some are calling it - except to confirm that it will be available in petrol, diesel and as a plug-in hybrid too. BMW has given this the tagline "power of choice".

The BMW i7 will come with the fifth-generation electric drivetrain and we suspect that it will also be a target vehicle to push forward its autonomous driving plans too - something that's expected to arrive with the iNext.

So far that's all we know about the electric BMW 7 Series, but previous rumours have suggested that it might come in two versions - the i7 and the i7S. The former could have a 100kWh battery and around 550hp. The i7S, however, could have a 120kWh battery and 670hp; both are expected to have a range of about 360 miles.

Before the BMW i7 appears, we'll have the iX3, iNext and i4 on the road - all of which are planned for 2021.