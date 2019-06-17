BMW doesn't do conventional. In teasing what we believe to be the next-generation i8 supercar - which, in concept form, is being called the Vision M Next - the German automaker has teamed up with artist-photographer Thomas Demand.

It's certainly an abstract teaser ahead of the Vision M Next reveal, which is set to occur in late June, capturing small areas of the car's bodywork in almost Cubist-style. Well, we say 'of the car' - but Demand has actually made his own paper and cardboard models of the vehicle as the subject, further removing us from their accuracy.

Demand's images are works of reduction, framed meticulously to present a vehicle as anything but. The images do reveal the bold grey and red colour work, along with gentle folds and sharp-angled vent openings.

1/4 BMW / Thomas Demand

It's about time the i8 got its full-on replacement too. Back in 2013 we loved driving the original, which was updated with new tech and battery in 2018, but with the auto world accelerating in full electrification and technology going full throttle, the Vision M Next ought to show off just what BMW has in store in the coming years.

We were at the launch of the BMW iNext concept, back in November 2018, which depicts the brand's vision of an autonomous future. The Vision M Next isn't about automation though: it's all about driving revelation.

Here's hoping the designers haven't gone overboard with the kidney grille, like with the BMW X7, eh?