BMW X3 xDrive30e adds another attractive plug-in hybrid to the compact SUV segment

BMW has a wide range of plug-in and electric vehicles spanning its range, but is now setting off on updating and expanding its plug-in hybrid models.

The most interesting is the new X3 PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicle) which gives you an option to take on the popular Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, sitting smack-bang in the middle of the hugely popular SUV segment. It's a segment that's been surprisingly slow to electrify (outside of Toyota/Lexus' self-charging models).

The BMW X3 e will have an electric-only range of 50km (30 miles), which is average for these types of hybrid, allowing emission-free driving on short journeys, but giving assistance and lowering total emissions on longer drives.

BMW states that the X3 PHEV fuel consumption is lowered to 2.4 litres per 100km, with CO2 emissions at 56g/km.

The lithium-ion battery lives under the back seat, with a 30kW motor adding a performance boost alongside the four-cylinder petrol engine. The combined power output is 185kW/252hp, with a 0-62mph time of 6.5 seconds.

The BMW X3 xDrive30e will go into production in December 2019, so you'll be able to get your hands on one soon. The pure electric version of the X3 is going to launch in 2020.

BMW is also updating plug-in hybrid models across the portfolio, with a new BMW 330e, offering 60km (37 miles) of electric only driving. The plug-in version of the BMW X5 is also now official, bringing hybrid tech to the 2019 update with 80km (50 miles) electric only range in the BMW X5 xDrive45e.

The BMW 7 Series, 5 Series and 2 Series also get PHEV updates, bringing more range and more options to the BMW portfolio, while the 5 and 7 also get updated to the latest version of BMW's infotainment system, with BMW Live Cockpit and Operating System 7.0.

The updates will see 12 different BMW models with some form of electrification on the roads by the end of 2019.